Fightin Phils to Play as Reading Flapjacks for 22nd Annual Morning Game September 9

February 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to announce that they'll be playing as the Reading Flapjacks for the 22nd Annual Morning Game on Tuesday, September 9. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. against the Somerset Patriots.

The R-Phils will continue the morning-game breakfast tradition as they played as the popular Cream Chipped Beef in 2024. Reading Flapjack jerseys and hats are on-sale NOW from the Fightin Phils team store. After the Cream Chipped Beef hats and jerseys sold out fast last season, fans are encouraged to purchase their Reading Flapjacks gear now.

Additionally, the first 2,000 adults will receive a Reading Flapjacks hat giveaway, thanks to Reading Hospital. The game will also be a Business Person Special, presented by Stratix System. Businesses are encouraged to book their group outing now at rphils.com/groups to ensure the best seats.

September 9 will additionally be the final Tasting Festival of the Season as it will be a special "Brunch Time" Tasting Festival, featuring craft beer, wine, seltzer and more from our partners on the Seidel Auto Group Deck. For $44, fans can participate in the tasting festival and eat from the two-and-a-half hour all-you-can-eat buffet. Tickets for the Tasting Festival are on sale now.

Also included in the morning game is a pre-game stroll around the warning track at 10 a.m. Gates to the Diamond Credit Union Plaza open at 9 a.m. and there will be a pre-game concert and happy hour, with $1 off beer, thanks to Rusty Rail Brewing Company. After the game will be also be a post-game concert and happy hour. Additionally, active military and veterans can get $3 off box seats once single-game ticket go on sale, thanks to Berks Oral Surgery and Dental Implant Center.

Single game tickets go on sale at a later date, but fans can guarantee themselves seats at the Morning Game and get themselves a Flapjacks Hat by securing season tickets, a mini plan or flex bank, a General Admission 10 Pack or group outing. For more information, fans can go to rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2025 season against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox on Friday, April 4, 2025. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are now available. For more information, go to rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

