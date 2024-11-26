Fightin Phils Announce Redner's Event Center Sales Team

November 26, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to announce the sales team for the Redner's Event Center for the 2025 season:

Andrew Nelson: Executive Director of Redner's Event Center Margaret Morgan: Director of Redner's Event Center Stephen Thomas: Director of Events Vince Fahey: Assistant Director of Redner's Event Center Nick Sklenarik: Account Executive Redner's Event Center Shane Clinton: Account Executive Redner's Event Center Aaron Jarrett: Account Executive Redner's Event Center

Those interested in hosting events in the Redner's Event Center can reach out HERE or fill out THIS FORM. More information on the Redner's Event Center can be found by going to RednersEventCenter.com. Also included there is contact information for the staff of the Redner's Event Center.

The R-Phils strong internship program has resulted in many of our current full-time staff. 27 of the 31 front office staff members started their career as an R-Phils intern. The best way to get your start in Baseballtown is to join us for an internship or game staff position. Reading is hiring interns for the 2025 season NOW and more information can be found HERE. We are excited to welcome Morgan to our full-time staff.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2025 season against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox on Friday, April 4, 2025. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are now available. For more information, go to rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

