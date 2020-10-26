Fifth Third Field to Host Holiday Night Market in December

October 26, 2020 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





The Toledo Night Market and Toledo Mud Hens join together for a fun and festive holiday shopping experience.

The Holiday Night Market at Fifth Third Field takes place from Friday, December 18 through Sunday, December 20. The three-day, outdoor, open-air event will feature vendors selling an eclectic mix of holiday items, arts, and crafts showcased around the ballpark's concourse. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.

Holiday Night Market hours will be:

Friday, December 18 from 4 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 19 from 4 to 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 20 from 3 to 8 p.m.

A limited number of reservations will be available for each session to provide guests with plenty of distance to enjoy the outdoor open-air event.

More information will be announced soon!

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 26, 2020

Fifth Third Field to Host Holiday Night Market in December - Toledo Mud Hens

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.