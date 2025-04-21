Fiery Five-Goal Thriller in Ottawa, and Is Halifax the Real Deal? I CPL Newsroom by Volkswagen
April 21, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video
Breaking down all four matches from matchweek three of the 2025 Canadian Premier League season! -- : OneSoccer
Check out the Atletico Ottawa Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from April 21, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atletico Ottawa Stories
- Five goal thriller at TD Place sees former-Ottawa youth player secure a massive win for Atlético in the Battle of Ontario
- Match Preview: Atlético Ottawa vs. York United FC
- Preview: Atlético Ottawa at York United
- Vancouver FC No Match for Atlético Ottawa
- Match Preview: Vancouver FC vs. Atlético Ottawa