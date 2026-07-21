Fernandes Signs with MLB Program

Published on July 20, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier Range Riders News Release







KALISPELL, Mont. - Major League Baseball's Athletics have signed Glacier Range Riders outfielder Alex Fernandes, bringing the total number of Range Riders players to sign directly with an MLB organization to 14, and a total of five this year.

Fernandes was only in Glacier a brief amount of time, but his numbers in just one month mark what is likely the best stretch by any Range Riders player in a career for the squad. Fernandes batted .367 in 98 at-bats, with an on-base percentage of .523, and some power as well with two home runs. Fernandes truly set himself apart with his speed. He totaled 36 stolen bases and 35 runs scored, while adding three triples. As an outfielder, the speed provided an equal amount of upside, with 52 putouts in 25 starts. His mark of 36 stolen bases came just seven steals short of the full-season record of 43, which was set in 2022.

"I'm incredibly grateful to the Athletics organization for giving me this opportunity to continue chasing my dream," said Fernandes. "My first month of professional baseball with the Range Riders was an experience I'll never forget. I'm thankful to my teammates, the coaching staff, the organization and the Glacier fans for welcoming me and helping me grow as a player. I'm excited for this next step, but I'll always appreciate the role Glacier played in starting my professional career."

Fernandes finished his collegiate career this spring at San Jose State, where he was a first-team All- Mountain West selection for the Spartans, batting .401 with six triples and seven home runs. He also

scored 58 times in 51 games for SJSU. Before his final two collegiate years at San Jose, Fernandes played single seasons at Memphis, Edmonds College in Washington, and UCLA.

"Alex was a true game-changer for us from the moment he arrived," said Range Riders Manager Todd Pratt. "His speed completely altered games, whether he was stealing a base, taking an extra 90 feet on a hustle double, or finding a way to score a run. He put constant pressure on opposing teams and brought tremendous energy to our lineup every night. We're thrilled that the Athletics recognized his talent, and we couldn't be happier for Alex as he takes this well-earned next step in his career."

Fernandes joins the A's as the 14th player in Range Riders history to sign in the affiliated ranks, and the fifth in the 2026 season. He is also the first Glacier player to sign with the Athletics organization. 14 affiliated signings is the highest of any PBL squad since Glacier's inaugural season in 2022.

The Glacier Range Riders are an MLB Partner League baseball team located in Kalispell, Montana.

Established in 2022, the Range Riders compete in the Pioneer Baseball League (PBL) and will begin their fifth season of play in May.

To learn about the team, visit GoRangeRiders.com.







Pioneer League Stories from July 20, 2026

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