FC Cincinnati Doubled-up by Philadelphia Union, 4-2

August 13, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati fell to Philadelphia Union, 4-2, Tuesday evening to end the Orange and Blue's run in Leagues Cup 2024.

FC Cincinnati return to action in MLS play on Saturday, August 24 at Inter Miami CF. Kickoff from South Florida is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

AS IT HAPENED

PHI: Mikael Uhre, GOAL - 51' (0-1) - Philadelphia's Mikael Uhre and Dániel Gazdag combined for the Union's first goal of the night in the 51st minute. Gazdag took possession from Tai Baribo in the Cincinnati half, and, with a near instant touch, sent a curling pass into the path of Uhre making a run into the box with Uhre hitting first time and finding the back of the net.

PHI: Tai Baribo, GOAL - 61' (0-2) - Baribo doubled the lead for the visitors 10 minutes later with curling effort from outside the box. Gazdag tallied his second assist on the night, advancing the Philadelphia attack through Cincinnati's half and playing Baribo at the top left center of the box. Baribo cut in and converted on his right footed attempt.

CIN: Pavel Bucha, GOAL - 66' (1-2) - Pavel Bucha pulled one back for the Orange and Blue just five minutes later. Bucha began the move that led to his goal, playing Luciano Acosta centrally and remaining active in the box. Acosta quickly picked out Kevin Kelsy inside the box as the forward held possession and returned to Acosta making a run in. Andre Blake made an initial save on Acosta, but the rebound made it back to Bucha, who finished calmly through a frantic Union box.

CIN: DeAndre Yedlin, GOAL - 80' (2-2) - Luciano Acosta began the attack on the far wing after collecting his own deflected pass. With a quick one-two-pass between Acosta and Bucha, the captain dribbled toward the back line, spun around and centered a pass to DeAndre Yedlin. Yedlin's right foot directed the ball between a Union defender and Andre Blake to equalize the game.

PHI: Tai Baribo, GOAL - 81' (2-3) - The Union promptly responded with a quick attack led by Gazdag and Quinn Sullivan down the right side of the pitch. Sullivan pulled back the ball outside the 18-yard box to give him space to deliver a pass to the top of the box for Baribo to drill his shot into the bottom left corner of the net.

PHI: Quinn Sullivan, GOAL - 84' (2-4) - The visitors doubled their lead as Jack McGlynn sent a ball that led Sullivan to the same spot where he had just recorded the assist. Sullivan's first strike was blocked by Roman Celentano. However, Sullivan collected the deflection and curled in a goal.

GAME NOTES

- FC Cincinnati lost for just the second time in the last eight matchups against Philadelphia Union ... FCC are 4-2-2 across all competitions against the Union under Pat Noonan.

- Pavel Bucha scored his second Leagues Cup goal, his sixth goal across all 2024 competitions.

- DeAndre Yedlin scored his first goal in his FC Cincinnati career in the 80th minute, becoming the 11th different player to score their first FC Cincinnati goal this season ... Only FCC's inaugural season of 2019 yielded more (13).

- Yedlin scored his first goal for an MLS club since November 7, 2013 with Seattle Sounders at Portland Timbers in the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

- Ian Murphy is the only player to have started all seven Leagues Cup matches for FC Cincinnati.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union

Date: August 13, 2024

Competition: Leagues Cup - Round of 16

Venue: TQL Stadium

Attendance: 15,710

Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. ET

Weather: 80 degrees, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-F

CIN: 0-2-2

PHI: 0-4-4

CIN - Pavel Bucha 66', DeAndre Yedlin (Acosta) 80'

PHI - Mikael Uhre (Gazdag) 51', Tai Baribo (Gazdag) 61', Tai Baribo (Q. Sullivan) 81', Quinn Sullivan 84'

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Corey Baird (Luciano Acosta 45'), Ian Murphy (Kipp Keller 62'), Chidozie Awaziem, Miles Robinson, DeAndre Yedlin (C) (Bret Halsey 86'), Pavel Bucha, Obinna Nwobodo (Gerardo Valenzuela 85'), Yuya Kubo, Luca Orellano, Sergio Santos (Kevin Kelsy 62')

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Paul Walters, Alvas Powell, Malik Pinto, London Aghedo, Kenji Mboma Dem, Stiven Jimenez

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

PHI: Andre Blake, Kai Wagner, Jack Elliot, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo (Nathan Harriel 38'), José Martínez, Jack McGlynn (Leon Flach 86'), Alejandro Bedoya (C) (Quinn Sullivan 75'), Dániel Gazdag, Tai Baribo, Mikael Uhre (Samuel Adeniran 76')

Substitutes not used: Oliver Semle, Holden Trent, Cavan Sullivan, Jeremy Rafanello, Damion Lowe, Jesús Bueno, Chris Donovan, Christopher Olney

Head Coach: Jim Curtin

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/PHI

Shots: 21 / 18

Shots on Goal: 8 / 9

Saves: 4 / 6

Corner Kicks: 5 / 1

Fouls: 9 / 7

Offside: 2 / 3

Possession: 56.6 / 43.4

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Miles Robinson (Yellow Card) 43'

PHI - Kai Wagner (Yellow Card) 90'+2

OFFICIALS

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Ast. Referees: Kyle Atkins, Cory Richardson

Fourth Official: Jose Ignacio Fuentes Godinez

