Chattanooga Football Club Re-Signs Forward Markus Naglestad

August 13, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) today announced it has signed Markus Naglestad to a contract until the end of the 2024 season, with a club option for a year extension.

The 33-year-old from Kristiansand, Norway returns to CFC after a decorated spell with the club from 2021-2023, scoring a club-record 58 career goals, recording 16 career assists in 87 total games, including friendlies.

"Obviously Markus has done well for the club," said Underwood. "He's the all-time leading goalscorer for the club. He's liked by the players that returned and the ones that weren't here before know of him, so that's also a bonus. He can help us in some certain areas that we need some help with, so that's really why he's back in."

Naglestad expressed his excitement upon joining Chattanooga Football Club for a second spell and for the first time in the club's MLS NEXT Pro era.

"It's really cool [to be back]," said Naglestad. "These are the games you want to play and the ones that really count. The team's done a really good job so far to put us in a spot to fight for a place in the playoffs. I just want to come in and help out in whatever way I can."

Naglestad will wear number 99.

Chattanooga FC is preparing for a crucial two-game stretch away from home, both against Southeast Division rivals, starting with a trip to face Crown Legacy FC in Charlotte on Sunday August 18th before taking on Inter Miami II on Sunday August 25th.

CFC's next home match will be on Sunday, September 1st during Labor Day weekend against Atlanta United 2, which will see the return of fireworks. Tickets are on sale now.

Transaction: Chattanooga FC signs forward Markus Naglestad.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Markus Naglestad

Position: Forward

Height: 6-0

Date Of Birth: April 26 1991

Age: 33

Birthplace: Kristiansand, Norway

Nationality: Norwegian

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 13, 2024

Chattanooga Football Club Re-Signs Forward Markus Naglestad - Chattanooga FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.