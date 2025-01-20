FC Cincinnati 2 Sign Goalkeeper Nathan Crockford

January 20, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 have signed goalkeeper Nathan Crockford ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, the club announced today. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Crockford, 22, joins the Orange and Blue after spending the 2024 MLS season with D.C. United. Crockford was selected by D.C. United in MLS SuperDraft 2024 in the third round (Overall 65) and made his debut for the club in an exhibition match against Scottish Professional Football League side Celtic F.C. on July 20, 2024.

Before joining D.C. United, the Northfield, Ill. native spent one season at the University of Wisconsin, where he made 17 starts for the Badgers, playing a part in seven shutout performances and leading all Big Ten goalkeepers in shutouts per game (0.41). Crockford opened the 2023 season with three consecutive shutouts and held opponents scoreless in five of the team's first seven matches.

Prior to transferring to Wisconsin in 2023, Crockford spent his freshman and sophomore seasons with UCLA. Crockford served as the Bruins first choice goalkeeper as a sophomore in 2022, making 19 starts and posting eight shutouts. Crockford led the Pac-12 in saves (63), save percentage (0.768) and shutouts (8), and was tied for second in wins (11).

As a freshman, Crockford made four appearances for the Bruins including two NCAA Tournament matches against UC Santa Barbara (First Round) and Duke University (Second Round) in 2021. Against Duke, Crockford made a season-high 10 saves in a 2-1 loss.

TRANSACTION: FC Cincinnati 2 sign Nathan Crockford to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on January 20, 2025.

NATHAN CROCKFORD

Position: Goalkeeper

Hometown: Northfield, Illinois

Birthdate: September 6, 2002 (22)

Previous Club: D.C. United

