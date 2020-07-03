Fans Invited to Play Catch at the Ballpark

July 3, 2020 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Tired of being stuck inside? Get out and head to the ballpark on Saturday, July 11 or Saturday, July 25 to play catch on the field!

Fans can purchase a Play Catch on the Field package for $45. Each package includes access for two people to play catch for 45 minutes (10:00 AM - 10:45 AM) + a commemorative baseball.

Parking is free and is available in the east parking located next to Against the Grain restaurant. Fans are required to bring their own gloves.

