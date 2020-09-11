Family Movie Series Coming to Turtle Creek Stadium

Traverse City, MI - Now that the Traverse City Pit Spitters season is over, Turtle Creek Stadium will transform into an outdoor movie venue. "Films on the Field - Presented by Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel" will begin on Thursday, Sept. 17.

"This is the kind of family fun we want to bring to Northern Michigan," said Mickey Graham, General Manager of the Traverse City Pit Spitters. "We have a venue where people can safely come together as a community. We are coming off playing close to 50 games this summer and our organization has developed and implemented social distancing guidelines that can carry over to these kind of events"

A limited number of tickets will be sold to meet social distancing guidelines. Moviegoers will purchase a seating area for just $50 in advance which will allow them up to a maximum of six people within a 12' x 12' area on the field. Seating for each group will be a defined area where people will have room to distance while enjoying the movie.

The current schedule of movies:

Thursday, Sept. 17 - The Sandlot

Friday, Sept. 18 - Trolls World Tour

Saturday, Sept. 19 - Lion King (2019)

All movies start at 8:00pm and the gates open at 7:30pm. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Additional movies will be added to the schedule in the coming weeks.

