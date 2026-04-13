FAITS SAILLANTS: Pacific FC V FC Supra Du Québec: April 11, 2026

Published on April 13, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video







Le FC Supra du Québec affronte Pacific FC dans son tout premier match. -- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 13, 2026

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