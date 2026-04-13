FAITS SAILLANTS: Pacific FC V FC Supra Du Québec: April 11, 2026
Published on April 13, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video
Le FC Supra du Québec affronte Pacific FC dans son tout premier match. -- : OneSoccer
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Canadian Premier League Stories from April 13, 2026
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