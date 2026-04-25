FAITS SAILLANTS: FC Supra Du Québec V Halifax Wanderers: April 24, 2026

Published on April 24, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video







Le FC Supra affronte les Halifax Wanderers sous les projecteurs du CEPSUM. -- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.