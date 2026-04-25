CPL FC Supra du Quebec

FAITS SAILLANTS: FC Supra Du Québec V Halifax Wanderers: April 24, 2026

Published on April 24, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video


Le FC Supra affronte les Halifax Wanderers sous les projecteurs du CEPSUM. -- : OneSoccer

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Canadian Premier League Stories from April 24, 2026


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