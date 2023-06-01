Extra-Base Hits Fuel Comeback Win

The San Jose Giants knocked out six extra-base hits, including a season-high three triples, in a come-from-behind 8-5 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Wednesday night at Excite Ballpark. The Giants scored seven unanswered runs to overcome a 5-1 deficit and received outstanding work from the bullpen to take their second straight game to open the series. San Jose's (30-17) victory was also their fourth in a row overall to match their longest winning streak of the season.

Anthony Rodriguez was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and a key two-run triple in his California League debut to lead the way offensively for the Giants. Onil Perez (2-for-4, 3B) and Andrew Kachel (2-for-5) also had multi-hit games while Tanner O'Tremba (1-for-5, 3B, 2 RBI) delivered a clutch go-ahead two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth.

Four San Jose relievers - Julio Rodriguez, Miguel Mora, Sam Delaplane and Dylan Cumming - combined to pitch the final 5 2/3 innings with only three hits and one unearned run allowed. Fresno did not manage a hit after the sixth inning.

The Grizzlies built an early 4-0 lead with three runs in the top of the third before a single tally in the fourth. Giants starter Hayden Birdsong began his night in dominant fashion by retiring the first seven batters he faced, four of which were via the strikeout. However with one out in the top of the third, three straight walks issued by Birdsong loaded the bases. Bryant Betancourt then grounded a single up the middle to bring home the first two Fresno runs of the game. A Birdsong balk later in the inning then scored another run to make it 3-0.

An inning later, Andy Perez led off with a single, stole both second and third base before coming home on Robby Martin's one-out triple to make it 4-0 and end Birdsong's night. Birdsong struck out six in his 3 1/3 innings with a season-high four runs (all earned) allowed.

San Jose got one run back in the bottom of the fourth as Rodriguez smacked a one-out double into the left center gap for the first of his three extra-base hits. Jose Ramos then singled to put runners on the corners. Moments later, Ramos stole second and when the throw glanced off the glove of second baseman Luis Mendez for an error, Rodriguez raced home to bring the Giants within 4-1.

Fresno would respond in the top of the fifth with Julio Rodriguez on the mound as Cole Snider doubled with one out and scored on a two-out error as the Grizzlies reclaimed their four-run lead at 5-1. San Jose though answered right back with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Singles from Alexander Suarez, Kachel and Perez loaded the bases with one out. Matt Higgins' groundout to shortstop then plated Suarez with the first run of the inning. Rodriguez was up next and he drove a fly ball to the fence in deep right center for a triple as Kachel and Perez both came home to trim the Fresno lead to 5-4.

After Mora worked a scoreless top of the sixth, the Giants used another a two-out, two-run triple in the bottom of the inning to take their first lead of the evening. Zach Morgan led off the frame with a single before Suarez was hit by a pitch with one out. Then with two down, O'Tremba came up and ripped a triple off the fence in deep right center as both Morgan and Suarez scored for a 6-5 San Jose advantage.

O'Tremba later scored himself on a wild pitch to make it a 7-5 game.

Mora returned to the mound in the top of the seventh and put up a zero as the right-hander worked around a two-out walk. In the bottom of the seventh, Rodriguez led off with another double before scoring on back-to-back wild pitches to extend the lead to 8-5.

Delaplane pitched the top of the eighth for the Giants collecting two quick outs before a Fresno hitter reached on an error. Delaplane though came back to strikeout Mendez to end the inning. Cumming then breezed through a 1-2-3 top of the ninth registering a strikeout of Grizzlies slugger Ryan Ritter to finish the game.

Mora (2-1) earned the win with two scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Cumming notched his team-leading fifth save of the season.

San Jose out-hit Fresno by a 12-6 margin. Eight players in the Giants lineup recorded at least one hit.

Rodriguez and center fielder Turner Hill (1-for-4, 2B) both made their San Jose Giants debuts on Wednesday after each joining the team from the Arizona Complex League (Rookie-level) earlier in the day. Outfielder Carter Howell (.337 AVG) earned a promotion to High-A Eugene while first baseman Garrett Frechette was transferred to the Complex League.

The Giants finish the month of May with an impressive 17-9 record (after a 13-8 April). With Wednesday's victory, San Jose also increased their lead over Fresno and Modesto to seven games in the first half North Division race. 19 games remain in the half.

The Giants and Grizzlies continue their series on Thursday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:30 PM. 2022 San Francisco Giants first round draft pick Reggie Crawford is scheduled to make the start on the mound for San Jose. Visit sjgiants.com for tickets.

