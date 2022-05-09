Express INF Ryan Dorow Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week

May 9, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock Express INF Ryan Dorow was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for May 2-8 as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday afternoon. Dorow is the first Round Rock player to receive Player of the Week honors in 2022.

After finishing April with 11 total hits, Dorow tallied 10 hits in the first week of May. In six games played, he went 10-for-22 while slashing .455/.520/.909. He had two doubles, one triple and nine RBI. He also hit his first two home runs of the season which featured an inside-the-park home run on Sunday in Reno.

On Tuesday, May 3 against Reno, Dorow grabbed his first three-hit game of the week and season. He was a home run shy of the cycle and finished 3-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored.

On Friday, May 6, Dorow collected his first three RBI game of the season. His sixth inning home run to right field extended the Round Rock lead to 14-4 before an eventual 19-5 victory.

The South Haven, Michigan native entered the week batting .183 (10-57) and raised his batting average 73 points to .256 (20-79). He also had 20 total bases in the last six games. Dorow has played a major role in the hot start to the month for the Round Rock offense. For the month of May, the Express lead all of Minor League Baseball in batting average (.285), OBP (.425), SLG (.642), runs (69), hits (94) and home runs (17).

Round Rock returns to Dell Diamond on Tuesday, May 10 for the start of a six-game series with the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles). Round Rock RHP Spencer Howard (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to start against Oklahoma City RHP Andre Jackson (0-1, 3.65). First pitch at Dell Diamond is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.

