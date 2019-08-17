Express Fall Short in Championship Loss

Traverse City, MI - The Eau Claire Express (3-1) took an early lead but could not hold the Traverse City Pit Spitters (4-0) off in the Northwoods League Championship Game. In a nail-biting and exciting game to the very last pitch, the Express could not finish things out as they fell by a 3-2 final.

Right away the Express jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning. The fans donning burnt orange cheered loudly and rang their cowbells as back-to-back singles from Zach Gilles (Central Michigan) and Matt Bottcher (Illinois-Chicago) put two runners on with just one out. Sam Kohnle (Winona State) came up with the big 2 RBI single to drive in both Gilles and Bottcher.

The Pit Spitters put one on the board in the bottom of the 5th inning on a walk, a sac bunt, and a sacrifice fly.

The 2-1 lock and Express lead continued until the bottom of the 9th inning. After two leadoff walks, and a hit, two Eau Claire errors allowed Traverse City to come driving back to with 3-2 on a walk off error.

The entire Eau Claire Express Organization would like to extend their gratitude to the greatest fan base in the Northwoods League. We have the absolute best fans in the Northwoods League, and we cannot thank each and every one of you enough for your support this season. We cannot do any of it without you! Stay tuned on the Express website and social media for continued coverage of the offseason.

