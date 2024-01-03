Express Add New Addition to Front Office in 2024

Eau Claire, WI - The Express are excited to welcome Nick Aldrich to the team as the Director of Ticket Sales in January 2024. Nick graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in December of 2023 with a degree in Marketing and emphasis in Sports Marketing.

Nick is no stranger to the Northwood's League. He was the Express's ticket sales intern during the 2023 season and also interned with the Wausau Woodchucks in their Fan Services department in 2022.

As Director of Ticket Sales, Nick will oversee all ticket sales and box office operations and be the main contact for booking group outings.

Kwik Trip Memberships are currently available for the 2024 season! Secure your exclusive Daulton Varsho bobblehead when you purchase your membership by calling our office at 715-839-7788. For booking your 2024 group outing, give the Express front office a call, and they'll get you on the schedule today!

