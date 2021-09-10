Explorers Playoff Tickets Now on Sale

Kansas City, KS - The Sioux City Explorers will be hosting game three of the South Division Championship Series at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park on Monday, September 13th at 7:05 pm.

Tickets for that game are now on sale. Reserve seating and general admission tickets are both $5 per ticket, and box seats will be $7 per ticket.

Parking for the games will be $2.

The Explorers are also slated to host games four and five if they are necessary. Tickets for those games are not yet on sale but will become available immediately should those games need to be played. Ticket prices will remain the same for all three possible games played.

Season Ticket holders as well as host families seats have been held and their tickets can be purchased and or picked up at the Sioux City Explorers Box Office Monday morning beginning at 9 AM.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.etix.com, the Explorers website www.xsbaseball.com, by calling (712) 277-9467 or by visiting the box office at 3400 Line Drive, Sioux City, IA 51106.

