Explorers Light Hot Stove for 2025

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers have announced that the team has signed right-handed pitcher Ben Madison for the 2025 season. Madison is the first offseason acquisition for the Explorers and Manager Steve Montgomery.

Ben Madison is a native of Benton, Arkansas and was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 9th round of the 2018 MLB June draft out of Central Baptist College (Conway, Arkansas). Madison played parts of five seasons with the Giants organization, reaching AA Richmond in both 2023 and 2024. The righty has been primarily a reliever in his career with 120 games out of the pen and another nine games as a starter. He spent last season at two stops within the Giants system, beginning the year at High A Eugene in the Northwest League. Madison posted a 2-1 record with a 3.38 ERA in 16 relief innings. On May 17 the Giants sent Madison to AA Richmond of the Eastern League where the right-hander made 23 relief appearances for the Flying Squirrels. Madison went 1-1 with a 6.62 ERA in 34 innings with 45 strikeouts and a 1.853 WHIP.

In 2023, Madison followed the same road map as in 2024. He started the season with Eugene, going 8-1 with a 3.05 ERA over 38.1 innings and surrendering 17 hits and 13 earned runs with 20 walks and 62 punch outs. In June he was sent to AA Richmond and went 2-2 with a 3.98 ERA over 31.2 innings. Madison struck out 43 while walking 30 and had a 1.547 WHIP. His 10 combined wins set a season and career high for Madison, and he finished the season with a 3.47 ERA in 70 innings, adding 105 strikeouts in 41 games and two saves.

Madison opened his 2022 season with the Giants Black team in the Arizona Complex League, making five relief appearances over seven innings and not allowing an earned run. He would strike out seven and hold batters to just three hits and a pair of walks. The Giants would promote Madison to San Jose in the California League on June 27. He worked in 27 innings, going 1-2 with a 3.33 ERA and adding a save with the Giants. Madison finished with 47 strikeouts and a 1.185 WHIP while issuing 15 free passes and 17 hits with 10 earned runs at A level.

Madison missed the entire 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and did not pitch during the 2020 worldwide pandemic. Prior to the bump in the road of surgery and the cancelled 2020 season, he split time between Salem-Keizer of the low-A Northwest League and A-level Augusta in the South Atlantic League in 2019. Madison went 2-0 with Salem-Keizer, pitching 27.2 innings in 15 relief outings with 33 strikeouts. He gave six earned runs on 18 hits with 16 walks with a 1.229 WHIP. In Augusta, Madison made another eight appearances out of the bullpen, covering 19.2 with 19 strikeouts and a 4-0 record. He allowed 16 hits and 10 earned runs with seven walks and had a 1.169 WHIP.

The Giants sent Madison to the Arizona League for his rookie 2018 season. It was the only season where he did not make a relief appearance. The native of Arkansas made nine starts with the Giants Orange club with no record and a 3.38 ERA and a 1.438 WHIP. He would toss 16 innings with 14 hits and six earned runs with 23 strikeouts and nine walks.

Madison was a two-way player at NAIA Central Baptist College for two seasons in 2017 and 2018. Madison was named the American Midwest Conference Co-Pitcher of the year season and earned First-team All-Conference honors following the 2018 season. He led the Mustangs with 96.2 innings with 172 strikeouts while tying for the team lead in wins going 6-6. Madison surrendered 29 earned runs on 60 hits while issuing 56 walks and posting a 2.70 team-low ERA with a 1.200 WHIP. Madison had two 18-strikeout games during his stellar season that would grab the attention of the San Francisco Giants who called his name in the 9th round of the 2018 draft. He would also see time in the outfield for Central Baptist, hitting .250 with two home runs and three RBI in 37 games. In 2017 Madison hit .278 with one home run and 10 RBI and would swipe eight bases in 55 games. On the mound he was 6-4 with a 3.71 ERA in 80 innings with 129 strikeouts- both team-leading totals. Madison went 6-4 with a 3.71 ERA in his first season with Central Baptist. He earned the Newcomer of the Year in the conference as well as First Team All-Conference accolades as a pitcher and outfielder.

Madison started his college career at Crowder College (Missouri) in 2016, finishing the season

with a record of 5-1 while earning two saves and throwing two complete games in 57.2 innings with a 3.59 ERA, 34 walks and 75 strikeouts. Madison was a multi-sport prep star at Bauxite High School in Bauxite, Arkansas. Madison was named all-state in football and basketball and ran track, winning the conference championship in the 200 meters. He had his basketball and baseball #23 jersey retired by the school in 2019, and as a junior, he helped guide the basketball team to the state tournament for the first time since 1963.

The Explorers are set to open their 32nd season in the Siouxland on the road Thursday night, May 8, at 6:30 p.m. against the Kane County Cougars. The club will celebrate opening night at Lewis and Clark Park Friday night, May 16, against the Kansas City Monarchs. Ticket packages for the 2025 season are on-sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for off-season news and updates.

