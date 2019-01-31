Exciting IronPigs Theme Night Lineup Announced

Since the team's 2008 inception, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs have boasted the strongest promotional schedule in all of Minor League Baseball.

The only team with five Golden Bobblehead awards in their trophy case, the Pigs are rolling out another exciting promotional lineup this week.

Before the full promotions list is released on Friday, here's a look at some of the exciting theme nights coming up in 2019:

April 18: Major League Night

Thirty years after its April 1989 release, the IronPigs will celebrate the baseball classic "Major League" at Coca-Cola Park. The night will feature a Jobu-themed bobblehead featuring Pigs' all-time saves leader Pedro Beato presented by Provident Bank.

April 20: The Office Night

Did we stutter? The IronPigs will host The Office Night on Saturday, April 20 with an appearance by Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley Hudson on the popular show. Special packages, which feature a ticket to the game and Stanley Hudson IronPigs bobblehead, are now available at IronPigsBaseball.com/ThemeNights.

May 7: Game of Thrones Night

The IronPigs are Kings of the IL North after claiming their first division title in 2018. The team will celebrate on Game of Thrones Night, which features a Cole Irvin bobblehead presented by St. Luke's.

May 9: Forrest Gump Night

You won't have to drink "about 15 Dr. Peppers" to get the Forrest Gump experience at Coca-Cola Park. Before the Thursday evening contest, 3,000 adults 18-and-older will receive a Forrest Gump Night cap presented by Provident Bank.

May 25: Ghostbusters Night

Strap on your proton packs. There's something strange coming to Coca-Cola Park. The evening's festivities will feature an appearance by a replica of the Ecto-1 used by Ray, Egon, Peter and Winston in the 1984 classic.

June 11: Seinfeld Night

You won't want to "yada yada" over this one. The IronPigs welcome "Soup Nazi" Larry Thomas for a special meet and greet. Tickets featuring a guaranteed meeting with the actor and a Soup Nazi-themed IronPigs shirt are available at IronPigsBaseball.com/ThemeNights. That evening the Pigs will also be hosting a food drive (bring your own soup!) which will benefit local organizations.

June 28: Jurassic Pork Night

We're throwing it back - way back to the prehistoric era -- on Friday, June 28. The evening's festivities will feature themed fireworks and a Jurassic Pork cap giveaway (3,000 adults, 18-and-older).

June 30: Nickelodeon Day featuring Chase from Paw Patrol

No job is too big and no pup is too small. Enjoy a sunny Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park with Nickelodeon Day. Visit IronPigsBaseball.com/ThemeNights to pick up a special offer that includes a guaranteed meeting with Paw Patrol's Chase and a T-Shirt. A $35 ticket upgrade is available that includes a game ticket and Paw Patrol T-Shirt.

July 25: Christmas in July

Get in the Christmas spirit at Coca-Cola Park with the team's "Christmas Vacation"-themed Christmas in July celebration. For just $25, you can pick up a Cousin Eddie-style cap and a ticket to this contest. Bring new and gently used toys to the ballpark that evening for an IronPigs Charities toy drive.

July 29: Salute to Halloween

Bring the little ones to Coca-Cola Park for trick-or-treating and Halloween fun! Before the game, 1,500 kids (17-and-under) will receive a pillow case courtesy the Haunt at Dorney Park. During the evening, they'll be able to fill the case with candy as they trick-or-treat around the Coca-Cola Park concourse.

August 8: Make Adam Sandler Great Again

In a way, Sandler is like "The Puppy who Lost His Way." Let's help the talented actor and comedian to regain his form by celebrating his classic films from the 90s and early 2000s. Do your part to help local youths go back to school that evening as IronPigs Charities hosts a school supplies drive.

The 2019 season will feature a plethora of other great themes including Mr. Rogers (April 7), Stranger Things (April 26), Star Wars (May 11), Nintendo (May 26), LGBT Pride (June 12), Princess (June 15), Ninja Turtles (June 29), Toy Story (July 6), Salute to Philadelphia (July 7), Harry Potter (July 27), Moon Landing Tribute (July 28), Superheroes (Aug. 10) and Field of Dreams (Aug, 23), which features an appearance by actor Dwier Brown, who played John Kinsella in the 1989 film.

More details about these, and other theme nights on the 2019 schedule, will be made available as the season approaches.

In addition to these exciting theme nights, the Pigs have also announced 21 fireworks dates for the upcoming season, including two stretches of back-to-back-to-back fireworks nights.

Fireworks dates are below:

- Friday (4/5)

- Friday (4/19) presented by Penn State Lehigh Valley

- Friday (4/26)

- Friday (5/10) presented by The Catholic Diocese of Allentown

- Saturday (5/11) Star Wars Night Fireworks

- Friday (5/24) presented by The United Way

- Saturday (5/25) Ghostbusters Night Fireworks

- Sunday (5/26) Nintendo Night Fireworks

- Friday (6/14) presented by Arden Courts of the Lehigh Valley

- Saturday (6/15) Princess Night Fireworks

- Friday (6/28) Jurassic Pork Night Fireworks

- Saturday (6/29) Ninja Turtles Night Fireworks presented by NAMI-LV

- Thursday (7/4): Patriotic 3-D Fireworks

- Friday (7/5) presented by the PA Lottery

- Saturday (7/6) Toy Story Night Fireworks

- Friday (7/26)

- Saturday (7/27) Harry Potter Night Fireworks presented by Cedar Crest College

- Friday (8/9) presented by Pennsylvania 811

- Saturday (8/10) Superhero Night Fireworks presented by Haller Enterprises

- Friday (8/23) Field of Dreams Night Fireworks presented by TD Bank

- Saturday (8/24)

Dates, game times and themes are subject to change. Follow the IronPigs on Twitter (@IronPigs) or visit IronPigsBaseball.com for updates.

Individual tickets for every 2019 IronPigs home game will be available Saturday, March 2 at the team's annual Pig Day celebration.

The 2019 IronPigs season is the team's 12th as the top affiliate for the Philadelphia Phillies and 12th at Coca-Cola Park. Bacon, USA, membership plans are now available and feature IronPigs tickets, as well as parking discounts, on-field VIP access to batting practice, special event invitations and more! Learn more by calling 610-841-PIGS (7447) x3 or by visiting PigsMemberships.com.

