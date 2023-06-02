Everblades Geared for Kelly Cup Finals in Idaho

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will head west to begin the final leg of the team's journey toward a second straight Kelly Cup championship. The final round of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Lexus Dealers of Southwest Florida, against the Western Conference Champion Idaho Steelheads begins Saturday, June 3 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise. The puck drops on the best-of-seven series opener at 9:10 p.m. EDT.

Following Game Two in Idaho on Sunday, June 4 at 6:10 p.m. EDT, the series will shift back to Hertz Arena for Game Three on Wednesday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. Games Four and, if necessary, Game Five will be in Estero on Friday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. EDT and Saturday, June 10 at 7:00 p.m., respectively. Games Six and Seven would be played in Idaho on Tuesday, June 13 and Wednesday, June 14, if needed.

Seeking to defend the 2022 Kelly Cup championship, the Everblades are also looking to bring the ECHL's ultimate prize to Southwest Florida for the third time, which would equal the league's record. In addition to the 2022 Kelly Cup, the Blades also claimed the organization's first ECHL title in 2012. Making a sixth appearance in the Kelly Cup Finals, Florida has matched South Division rival South Carolina for the most finals appearances in league history with six. With a series win over Idaho, the Everblades would become the fifth organization to win back-to-back ECHL crowns.

Florida, the ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Florida Panthers and the AHL's Charlotte Checkers, has won its past seven playoff series dating back to last season. All three best-of-seven series this year went six games, as the Blades topped South Carolina, Jacksonville and Newfoundland by a 4-2 count in each series. The Everblades have not trailed in a playoff series in either 2022 or 2023. After posting a 38-25-4-5 regular season record in the gauntlet that is the South Division, Florida is 12-4-2 in the postseason, raising the overall season tally to 50-29-6-5.

Idaho, the ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars and the AHL's Texas Stars, topped Utah 4-2 and then authored back-to-back 4-1 series wins over Allen and Toledo. The Steelheads rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the first-round win over Utah and, most notably, posted three consecutive shutout victories to close out the final game on the Allen series and get off to a 2-0 start verses Toledo. In claiming the top spot in the ECHL's regular-season standings, Idaho won a league record 58 games and registered an all-time best 118 points. The Steelheads were 58-11-1-2 in the regular season and have a 70-15-1-2 mark including the playoffs.

The teams have met once previously in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, with Idaho claiming a 4-1 series victory in the 2004 Kelly Cup Finals. The Steelheads jumped out to a 3-0 series lead with 5-1 and 6-4 victories in Estero and a 1-0 overtime triumph in Boise. Florida answered with a 3-2 overtime win in Game Four in Idaho before the Steelheads closed out the series at home in Game Five by a 5-2 margin, preventing the series from returning to Southwest Florida.

Over the course of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, the Blades and Steelheads have had similar results. Florida has posted a 5-3-1 mark at home and a 7-1-1 on the road, while Idaho is 6-3-0 in Boise and 6-1-0 away from the Gem State. The Everblades have outscored their playoff opponents 60-45, while the Steelheads hold a 64-42 edge over the competition. In the shot department, Idaho leads the ECHL with 39.81 shots on goal per game, while Florida is allowing the second-fewest shots per game at 29.00.

Florida's balanced attack has five players among the current ECHL postseason leaders. Sean Josling and Oliver Chau are tied for eight with 15 points, while Tyler Irvine, Joe Pendenza and John McCarron are right behind their teammates, tied for 11th with 14 points apiece. Irvine leads the league with a +12 rating and is tied for ninth with nine goals, while several Blades are tied for third in various categories: Stefan Leblanc (12 assists), Josling (4 power play goals, 3 game-winning goals), McCarron (3 game-winning goals) and captain Ben Masella (+9 rating).

The Steelheads do feature several of the ECHL's most prolific offensive performers this postseason. Forward Wade Murphy leads the Kelly Cup Playoffs with 20 points and 12 goals, while he is also tied for the league lads with four game-winning goals. Rookie defenseman Owen Headrick is tied for the league's top spot with 15 assists, while Headrick and veteran blueliner and former ECHL Playoff MVP Matt Register (Colorado, 2017) stand second in plus-minus rating at +10 and +9, respectively.

Both sides feature top-notch goaltenders, as Florida's Cam Johnson and Idaho's Adam Scheel are tied for the league lead with 12 playoff wins and three shutouts apiece. Johnson ranks third with a 2.15 GAA, while Scheel is seventh at 2.52. The netminders have virtually identical save percentages, with Johnson sporting a .919 mark and Scheel possessing a .915 metric.

Everblades head coach Brad Ralph, the ECHL's all-time record holder with 76 playoff wins and 127 postseason games behind the bench, posted a 132-64-20 ledger in three seasons as the Steelheads' head coach from 2012 through 2015.

2023 KELLY CUP FINALS AT A GLANCE

Game 1 Saturday, June 3 Everblades at Steelheads Idaho Central Arena 9:10 p.m.

Game 2 Sunday, June 4 Everblades at Steelheads Idaho Central Arena 6:10 p.m.

Game 3 Wednesday, June 7 Steelheads at Everblades Hertz Arena 7:30 p.m.

Game 4 Friday, June 9 Steelheads at Everblades Hertz Arena 7:30 p.m.

Game 5 * Saturday, June 10 Steelheads at Everblades Hertz Arena 7:00 p.m.

Game 6 * Tuesday, June 13 Everblades at Steelheads Idaho Central Arena 9:10 p.m.

Game 7 * Wednesday, June 14 Everblades at Steelheads Idaho Central Arena 9:10 p.m.

* Games 5, 6 and 7, if Necessary All Times EDT

