Evan the Otter Participates in "Real Men Wear Pink" Campaign

October 20, 2020 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





This year, Evan the Otter is participating in the American Cancer Society's "Real Men Wear Pink" campaign. This campaign is held annually during Breast Cancer Awareness month and is meant to bring awareness to our community about the American Cancer Society's breast cancer initiatives, including innovative research, patient services, and education around screenings and risk reduction.

We are proud to participate in this because it's something that hits close to home for our Evansville Otters family. Preston Leinenbach, our Director of Communications, has been affected by breast cancer, as his mother was diagnosed and won her fight in recent years.

"It is amazing to see the resources and support available nowadays, thanks to the donations made to organizations like the American Cancer Society, which allow for early awareness and detection and help people fight cancer," Leinenbach said. "A strong support system, whether it's from family or outside the family, is so vital, and it helps people stay positive during any battle against cancer."

Joel Padfield, our Vice President, met his birth mom for the first time in 2018, and he says she has been cancer free for 15 years.

"I am thankful that this wonderful lady survived breast cancer not once but twice, or we would have never had the opportunity to get to know each other," Padfield said.

Otters Bench Coach Boots Day has also been affected, as his partner Cici is a survivor.

Our hearts go out to any of our friends who have been affected by breast cancer in any way.

As part of the campaign, we are helping raise funds for the American Cancer Society. Any donation, big or small, is greatly appreciated!

Visit this link to donate: http://main.acsevents.org/goto/EvanOtter

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from October 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.