Ethan O'Donnell Named Florida State League Player of the Month

October 10, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Following an outstanding finish to the regular season, Daytona Tortugas outfielder Ethan O'Donnell has been named the Florida State League Player of the Month for September, as announced by Minor League Baseball.

The 21-year-old was honored alongside St. Lucie Mets RHP Douglas Orellana, who earned FSL Pitcher of the Month accolades.

Suiting up in all nine games played by Daytona in September, O'Donnell posted a slash line of .364/.475/.818, good for a 1.293 OPS. O'Donnell went 12-for-33 with a double, a triple, four home runs, and 14 RBI, while also stealing three bases and scoring ten runs. In the process, O'Donnell led all Florida State League batters in runs, RBI, slugging, OPS, and total bases (27), while tying for the league lead in home runs and extra-base hits (six) for the season's final month.

The month was highlighted by a stretch of four straight game with a home run from September 3-7, becoming the first Tortugas player to ever do so. He also notched his first career four-hit night on September 5 and driving in a career-high four runs the following night.

O'Donnell finished his first professional season in style, slashing 350/.447/.600 in 23 games for Daytona after joining the Tortugas on August 5, while also stroking four doubles, two triples, four home runs, and 19 RBI. He also appeared in four games for the ACL Reds in 2023, going 3-for-15 (.200) with two RBI and a stolen base. O'Donnell was also honored as FSL Player of the Week for the week of August 21-26, making him the only Tortuga to earn Player of the Week accolades this season.

A native of Chicago, Illinois, O'Donnell was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds out of the University of Virginia, where he played in 2023 after attending Northwestern University in 2021-22.

O'Donnell joins fellow outfielder Hector Rodriguez, who was selected Florida State League Player of the Month for May, marking the first time the Tortugas have ever seen two hitters earn Player of the Month honors and making Daytona the only FSL team to have two Players of the Month in 2023.

