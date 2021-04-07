ESPNU to Televise Texas Tech, Oklahoma Game Hosted at HODGETOWN

AMARILLO, Texas - HODGETOWN's "Red Dirt Rivalry" baseball game presented by Amarillo National Bank scheduled for April 20 between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Oklahoma Sooners will be nationally televised on ESPNU and is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. CST. The live event on ESPNU will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated pay TV subscribers.

"We are thrilled to have ESPN capture this momentous event at HODGETOWN," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. "This will be our first National TV broadcast in our ballpark's history and we couldn't be prouder to showcase all that HODGETOWN and the City of Amarillo have to offer!"

The No. 8 ranked Red Raiders currently hold a 20-6 overall record (3-3 conference) and are led by Head Coach Tim Tadlock, who has taken his team to four College World Series in the last seven years and claimed three of the last four Big 12 Championships. Texas Tech went 16-3 in their abbreviated 2020 campaign, finishing fourth overall in the final D1Baseball.com rankings.

Oklahoma, who currently holds a 14-14 overall record (1-5 conference), has won two baseball national titles (1951 and 1994) and participated in 38 NCAA Tournaments and 10 College World Series, are in their fourth season under head coach Skip Johnson. The Sooners completed the shortened 2020 season with a 14-4 record and were ranked as high as No. 9 in the national polls.

HODGETOWN, home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles and newest Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, is the newest sports and entertainment destination in the heart of downtown Amarillo, Texas. With state-of-the-art facilities and an unprecedented commitment to quality and service, HODGETOWN is considered one of the finest sports venues in baseball, being voted as Ballpark Digest's Double-A Ballpark of the Year in 2019. The venue features a full range of programming that includes professional and affiliated baseball as well as community-based events like high school and college games, fundraisers, private events, concerts, and much more. HODGETOWN was awarded the 2019 Texas Downtown Association President's Award for "Best New Construction" and the 2020 Texas Downtown Association President's Award "Best Economic Gamechanger" in a city of more than 50,000 population.

The matchup marks the first time since 1979 that Texas Tech baseball will play a game at the home of an Amarillo professional baseball franchise. The first game was played in 1976 and the second in 1979 at Potter County Memorial Stadium, both being played against the Amarillo Gold Sox.

For the most up-to-date news on HODGETOWN Events and the Sod Poodles along with detailed information on the 2021 season, promotions, and tickets, follow the team on social media @sodpoodles on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For questions and more information, call 806-803-7762 or email info@sodpoodles.com.

