Episode 21: NLL Broadcaster Teddy Jenner; Quarterfinals Preview
April 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) YouTube Video
NLL broadcaster Teddy Jenner joins the show as Maki and Coop look ahead to the quarterfinals.
Check out the National Lacrosse League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 25, 2025
- Playoff Preview - Halifax vs Calgary - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Bandits Take on Seals in All-Or-Nothing Postseason Game to Begin 2025 NLL Playoffs - Buffalo Bandits
- Georgia Swarm Set for NLL Quarterfinal against Saskatchewan - Georgia Swarm
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.