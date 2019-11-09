Enforcers Survive Comeback Attempt, Quiet Thunder 5-4

November 9, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira Enforcers News Release





In a night where the Enforcers looked to spread awareness for Susan G Koman they also sought to spread the word about their fearsome offense. Through 40 minutes Elmira did exactly that, but in the third the Enforcers had to fight off the pressure in order to come away with the win!

The game got off to a quick start for Elmira as Ahmed Mahfouz took a pass from Kyle Stevens on the back side of the net that he was able to push past netminder Aaron Taylor to put the Enforcers up 1-0. Brandon Tucker kept his wheels spinning on the next two goals as Mahfouz passed a puck up the ice and Tucker beat Taylor easily to give the Enforcers a 2-0 lead they ended up taking to the locker room.

Troy Passingham left with an injury and Joe Young took over the crease. Tucker came right back out in the second and after a wild play in front of the net he was able to lift it over Taylor again for a 3-0 lead and the Enforcers first power play goal of the season. Sean Reynolds had a shot that was called no goal earlier in the game, but he answered back with a goal of his own late in the second period as Elmira took a 4-0 lead to the dressing room.

The third period went drastically the other way as the Enforcers were forced to play a lot of defense as Delaware shot 24 times on net with 4 of them beating Young. Three goals came in the first half of the period as a pair of Brandon Contratto markers were split up by one from Daniel DiCristofaro. The Enforcers wouldn't cough up the lead however as Cameron Yarwood blasted one by Taylor to give Elmira their two goal lead back. The Thunder's Charlie Pens jr added one more before the game came to an end, but the Enforcers were able to hold on for their first win in regulation this season and their first home win.

The Enforcers and Thunder each fired 47 shots on goal and the Enforcers went 1 for 8 on the Power Play while going 8 for 10 on the Penalty Kill.

These two teams do battle again tomorrow night as the Enforcers look to earn their first season weekend series sweep at 7:05pm. Get your tickets now 607-734- PUCK!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.