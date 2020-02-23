Enforcers Push Streak To 5, Quiet Thunder in Overtime 3-2

The Enforcers came into Sunday afternoon's game looking to sweep a three in three weekend and push their winning streak to five in a row for the second time this month in front of the home crowd after two important wins in Mentor, OH. Mighty Joe Young received a third straight start after his first career shutout last night. The Enforcers received an instant boost with the return of Ahmed Mahfouz to the lineup.

The first period proved physical as the Delaware Thunder played a feisty game right from the outset.The Enforcers penalty kill came up big after Dmytro Babenko and Hudson Michaelis both took minor penalties, Michaelis beat Taylor glove side 9:04 into the game to give Elmira a 1-0 lead. Shortly thereafter, head coach Brent Clarke was ejected after questioning the games officiating. Thomas Munichello of Delaware scored on the power play at 13:44 of the first squeaking it by Joe Young to tie the game at 1.The score held and the Enforcers went to the locker room with coach Robbie Nichols now at the helm.

The second period saw Cameron Yarwood score over the shoulder of Aaron Taylor to give the Enforcers a 2-1 lead with 5:57 to go in the frame. The Enforcers continued to push the pace of play but could not find the back of the net again.

Delaware was able to tie the game at 2 as on another Enforcers Power Play a misplay at the blue line saw Evgenii Demin and Anton Kalinin go in two on one and beat Young. Elmira could not find an answer in regulation and the game headed to overtime.

The overtime period was not exempt from the penalty sheet as Kalinin hooked Stepan Timofeyev and gave the Enforcers another chance on the power play. This time a perfect pass from Timofeyev to Gjurich went over the shoulder of Taylor into the back of the net and gave Elmira their fifth straight win.

Joe Young turned away 32 of 34 in the victory.

The Elmira Enforcers are back at it at the First Arena this Thursday & Friday as the team squares off with the Danville Dashers. Get your tickets early by calling (607) 734-PUCK and support your Enforcers!

