Enforcers Fall Flat, Hat Tricks Win 5-2

November 27, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira Enforcers News Release





The Enforcers came back home after a four game road trip to kick off a five game home stand the day before Thanksgiving against a divisional rival in the Danbury Hat Tricks. The two had met twice before with each team taking a victory over the other as they swapped three points in Danbury, CT.

In a rare night where the offense struggled to get anything going this season for the Enforcers, Danbury got off on the right foot as Matyas Kasek was able to sneak one by Troy Passingham on a wrap around effort to start things off. The Enforcers would get a break after a damaged board cause a ten minute break in the action would allow them to recoup and find a way to get things going in the later half of the first. Bryce Martin got his first off the year as Ahmed Mahfouz carried in and dropped the puck back as Martin slammed it past Dillon Kelley to tie the game up at 1-1.

The second period got started with a bang after Danbury came right at Elmira as Cory Anderson snuck another one by Passingham to give the Hat Tricks back their lead just 28 seconds into the frame. The Enforcers answered back again on the power play as Mahfouz once again set up a goal as a laser to Sean Reynolds and a perfect one timer saw Elmira knot it back up at two a piece. Before the end of the second, however Danbury scored again as Nicola Levesque beat Passingham with 1:11 to go in the period to the Hat Tricks the lead going into the final period.

The third period saw the Enforcers scratch and claw looking for the tying goal for a third time, but they were unable to get the offense going. An odd goal from Danbury's Jonny Ruiz beat Passingham short side and an empty netter from Levesque ended the scoring with the 5-2 final.

Passingham stopped 36 of 41 and the Power play went 1 for 5 in another step in the right direction for the Enforcers.

Elmira will be back in action against Danbury on Friday night for Country Weekend at 7:05 pm. Don't miss out on our Black Friday celebration here at First Arena! Call 607-734-PUCK and get your tickets now!

