Encarnacion-Strand Named Southern League Player of the Week

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand has been named Southern League Player of the Week for the week of September 12.

In six games last week, Encarnacion-Strand recorded three multi-hit games and drove in eight runs. The highlight of his week came during the Lookouts 13-12 extra-inning contest against the Tennessee Smokies. Encarnacion-Strand led the way for his team, going 4-for-7 with a home run and the game-winning walk-off single in the 13th inning.

Last week capped off an incredible season for the infielder. Between three teams this year, Encarnacion-Strand belted 32 homers and drove in 114 runs. His 114 RBIs were tied for the most in all Minor League Baseball, he also finished fifth in home runs and was third in total bases with 284.

Encarnacion-Strand wasn't the only player racking up accolades. Lookouts' infielder Elly De La Cruz was named the Reds Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America and Andrew Abbott was named the Sanofi Careers Player of the Series. In his lone start of the week, Abbott threw six shutout innings and only allowed two hits. In the month of September Abbott did not allow a run in 16 innings.

