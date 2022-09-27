Seven-Run Sixth Buries Smokies in Game 2 of Championship Series

September 27, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







KODAK, Tenn. - The Tennessee Smokies (1-1) fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (1-1) 7-1 Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium in the second game of the Southern League Championship Series. The Smokies' loss evened the series at game apiece, setting up a winner-take-all game Wednesday night.

Tennessee took an early 1-0 lead as Yonathan Perlaza doubled in a run in the third inning, and behind a brilliant start from Riley Thompson (5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 8 K), the Smokies were well on their way to their first championship since 1978. Tennessee's bullpen, however, turned in its worst outing of the postseason in the loss.

The Smokies' relief staff allowed seven runs in the top of the sixth inning. Dalton Stambaugh recorded the first two outs of the inning before being charged with a run. Tennessee brought in Michael McAvene (L, 0-1) for his Double-A debut, but the right-hander allowed five runs without getting an out.

The Smokies will look to clinch the Championship Series Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium in a winner-take-all game. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM ET. Fans can catch the action at https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

