Empire Strykers Statement Weekend: Alex Sanchez "Jordan Game": MASL Monday
Published on January 26, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
The Empire Strykers had a weekend! The West Coast team started the weekend by vanquishing the San Diego Sockers on their home turf. Then the Strykers whalloped the Kansas City Comets on Sunday night. Have the Strykers righted the ship? The weekend's home-and-home between the St. Louis Ambush and Milwaukee Wave was electric! Alex and Phil break down the action from the weekend and ponder the MVP candidacy of Alex Sanchez.ÃÂ
