Elmira Gives up 4 Unanswered, Fall 6-2

April 4, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)







Elmira N.Y.- The Elmira Mammoth return home after a tough night in Binghamton, they fell 6-2 to the Black Bears. They looked to get back on track vs the Danbury Hat Tricks.

The Hat Tricks would get the scoring started on a shorthanded opportunity with the goal coming from Brendan Sheehan. Michael Marchesan received the assist to help put the rabbits up 1-0.

Less than 2 minutes later on a 5-3 powerplay the Hat Tricks worked the puck around and found Daniel McKitrick on the far side who buried a shot past Danick Rodrigue for their 2nd of the night. Jonny Ruiz and Kyle Gonzalez tallied the assists.

The Mammoth would not go down quietly. Stavros Soilis got a pass from Nick Gullo right out in front of Brian Wilson and he put it past the blocker to give the Mammoth their first of the night. Justin Schmit got the secondary assist. After 20 minutes the Mammoth trailed by just 1 goal, 2-1.

The second period started off with a bang, just :14 seconds into the period Ricards Jelenskis sent a net front pass to Stavros Soilis who shot it past the pad of Wilson for his 2nd of the night.

The period would have a few penalties each way but both teams killed off those opportunities. After 40 minutes of hockey the Hat Tricks and the Mammoth were all knotted up at 2 a piece.

The 3rd period would be all Hat Tricks. Just :38 seconds into the 3rd Daniel McKitrick would bury his 2nd of the game to give Danbury a 3-2 lead. Gordie Bonnel got the helper.

Michael Marchesan would tally the next two for Danbury with back to back goals to extend the Danbury lead 5-2.

The Mammoth could not find an answer in the 3rd and and with about 7 minutes left Dmitry Kuznetsov added the final goal to give the Hat Tricks their 40th win of the season 6-2.

These two teams will be back at it again next weekend as the Elmira Mammoth will travel to Danbury for their final regular season matchup of the year. They will return home on Wednesday April 12th to take on the Watertown Wolves before the final weekend of the year against Binghamton.

Tickets are still available on FirstArena.net, for the remaining two home games for the Mammoth.

