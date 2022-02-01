Elliott Curtis and Titans Finalize Deal

Infielder Elliott Curtis with Équipe Québec of the Frontier League

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that the team has signed infielder Elliott Curtis for the 2022 Frontier League season.

Curtis, 23, spent the 2021 season with Équipe Québec of the Frontier League, hitting .244 with two home runs and 13 RBI in 26 games, before being released in July.

The 6-foot infielder then joined the Kitchener Panthers of the Intercounty Baseball League, where he hit .385 with a homer and three RBI in four games to finish off the campaign.

The Waterloo, Ontario native is a recent graduate of the University of Kentucky (Lexington, KY) after transferring from Middle Tennessee State (Murfreesboro, TN) before the 2019 season. Curtis primarily plays 2nd base, but during his collegiate career, he also played 3rd and 1st base.

After originally signing with the Titans for the 2021 season, Curtis was transferred to Équipe Québec in the Dispersal Draft and was returned to Ottawa following the season.

Named to the first all-Canadian team by the Canadian Baseball Network in 2018, Curtis will hit the field for his second season of professional baseball in 2022. A left-handed hitter, Curtis hit a career .281, adding three home runs and drove in 22 runs in 64 career collegiate games. In 2020, Curtis got out of the gate hot, hitting .294 with a home run and four RBI's before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

With that, the Titans have traded C Andres Regnault to the Joliet Slammers in exchange for LHP Logan Lyle.

The Ottawa Titans are scheduled to hit the field in late Spring of 2022 playing in the Frontier League, a partner league of Major League Baseball.

