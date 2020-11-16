"Elf" Screening to Play at Segra Park December 4

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies will host a special holiday movie night Friday, December 4 at Segra Park. Fans can watch the 2003 comedy "Elf" on the video board beyond the left field wall. The movie will begin at 7:15 p.m., but gates will open for the event at 6:00 to allow for fans to make it to their seats and grab snacks prior to the start of the film.

Fans can buy tickets in groups of two or four in the seating bowl for $12 each, plus fees. Each ticket includes a voucher for free popcorn and a drink. Groups larger than four people can call the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487 to purchase tickets as a group.

Starring Will Ferrell and Zoey Deschanel, this comedy follows Buddy the Elf on his journey from the North Pole to the Big Apple to find his real father. The movie follows Buddy as he tries to spread Christmas cheer to everyone, including his father-who was put on Santa's naughty list. This award-winning film is fun for the whole family, winning the ASCAP Award for Top Box Office Film and the Golden Trailer Award for Best Comedy, while also being nominated for a Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Movie and a Phoenix Film Critic Society Award for Best Live Action Family Film.

Fans can purchase tickets here. For more information on this event and other future events at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

What can I expect at Segra Park?

Expect the following measures to be in place for the comfort and safety of all attendees:

Masks will be required for admission and for movement on the concourse and restrooms.

Waivers will be required for all attendees.

All staff will be wearing masks.

All employees handling food and beverages will be wearing masks and gloves.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the concourse.

Enhanced restroom sanitization before, during and after the event.

Social distancing of six feet between groups shall be required in all queues.

Bring a credit or debit card; no cash will be accepted.

