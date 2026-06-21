Edmonton Stuns Montreal in OT Thriller - Fajardo Wins It!

Published on June 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Cody Fajardo FOR THE WIIIIIIN!







Canadian Football League Stories from June 20, 2026

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