CFL Montreal Alouettes

Edmonton Stuns Montreal in OT Thriller - Fajardo Wins It!

Published on June 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video


Cody Fajardo FOR THE WIIIIIIN!

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Canadian Football League Stories from June 20, 2026


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