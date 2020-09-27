Edman and Garcia and Diaz and Ryan...Need Your Votes: Presented by Mercy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Aledmys Diaz, Tommy Edman, Greg Garcia or Brendan Ryan?

Beginning Monday morning, your votes will decide which Cardinals alumni claims the starting shortstop spot on the Springfield Cardinals 15-Year Team, presented by Mercy.

Fans will have two chances to vote for their favorite with polls running on the Cardinals official Twitter and Facebook platforms from 9:00 a.m. Monday morning until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. The winner will be announced Thursday on Cardinals social media during a weekly selection show hosted by Cardinals broadcaster Andrew Buchbinder.

Last week, fans selected Matt Carpenter (49% of votes) as the Cardinals All-Time third baseman in Week 3 of voting, defeating Allen Craig, Paul DeJong and Travis Hanson. DeJong was added to the 15-Year Team reserves by guest expert and KOLR 10 sports director Dan Lucy. Carpenter joins Luke Voit (1B) and Kolten Wong (2B) in the starting lineup.

One of the Cardinals original community partners, Mercy has been the Official Sports Medicine Partner of the Springfield Cardinals since we threw our first pitch in 2005. Their invaluable relationship with the Springfield Cardinals organization and the Southwest Missouri community made them the perfect fit to help us honor the first decade and a half of Cardinals Baseball in Springfield.

