Dust Devils Single Game Tickets Available Today at 1pm

April 29, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







For the first time since 2019, Gesa Stadium will welcome baseball fans back to watch the Dust Devils live! Single game tickets go on sale TODAY, Thursday April 29th at 1pm on https://www.milb.com/tri-city-dust-devils.

All May games, (18 total) will be available for purchase, beginning with Opening Night Fireworks presented by CO-Energy on Tuesday, May 4th. The team will open the season against the Vancouver Canadians (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate) in a six-game series.

Tickets are limited, as stadium capacity is at 25%, and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online. To purchase, click here or go to https://www.milb.com/tri-city-dust-devils. All tickets for the 2021 season are available in socially distanced seating pods throughout the stadium and face coverings will be required for all fans ages 2 and up.

The Dust Devils staff are working hard to ensure a safe and fun environment for the 2021 baseball season. We will be following Major League Baseball and state approved COVID-19 guidelines throughout the 2021 season to ensure our facility is up to standard. To see the Dust Devils COVID-19 Readiness Plan & Fan Safety Guide, please click here.

We look forward to welcoming fans back to Gesa Stadium all while keeping the safety of our fans, staff, and players as our top priority!Â

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from April 29, 2021

Dust Devils Single Game Tickets Available Today at 1pm - Tri-City Dust Devils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.