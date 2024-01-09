Dust Devils Sign Lease Extension with City of Pasco

Pasco, WA - The Tri-City Dust Devils are excited to announce a new lease extension for Gesa Stadium with the City of Pasco, securing a bright future for professional baseball in the Tri-Cities. The agreement between the City and the Dust Devils, High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, is for the next twenty years. This guarantees the Mid-Columbia region many more years of family fun, special memories, and community connection at Gesa Stadium.

A vital part of this extension involves the team and city working together to complete stadium upgrades, bringing the award-winning ballpark up to compliance with new MLB player facility standards. This offseason, those updates include expanding both clubhouses - home and visitors. Larger locker rooms, updated training facilities, and new nutrition areas will be incorporated. Additionally, a new weight room facility will be constructed onsite behind the home clubhouse. Fans and community members can look forward to even more stadium upgrades in the following years.

"Every Minor League Baseball team strives to have a strong partnership with their city. Since our ownership group arrived in 2004, we have enjoyed plenty of success in becoming great partners with the City of Pasco," states Derrel Ebert, Vice President-General Manager of the Dust Devils. "It is very exciting to enter into another lease agreement that puts us on a great path to continue providing fun and affordable family entertainment for the Tri-Cities community."

The Tri-City Dust Devils begin their 2024 season on the road April 5th. The much-anticipated Home Opener at Gesa Stadium is Tuesday, April 9th against the Spokane Indians. Ticket packages for the upcoming season are on sale now, beginning at just $120, with Full-Season Tickets starting at $495. Season Tickets and Mini-Plans can be reserved by contacting the Dust Devils Front Office at (509) 544-8789 or by visiting the Dust Devils website at www.dustdevilsbaseball.com.

