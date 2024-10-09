Durham Bulls Awarded 2024's "Most Unique Partner Activation" at MiLB Summit

October 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - The Durham Bulls won a 2024 Golden Bobblehead Award for having the most unique partner activation, an award presented to the iconic club at Minor League Baseball's Fall Business Summit Awards Reception.

Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced the winners of the 2024 Golden Bobblehead Awards for top promotional activities and events in six categories. MiLB's full release of all promotional winners is attached.

MOST UNIQUE PARTNER ACTIVATION - Durham Bulls - Snorting Bull Bourbon & Toros Sabrosa Blanco Tequila

The Durham Bulls have forged an exceptional local partnership with Weldon Mills, a back-to-back Distillery of the Year champion. The collaboration, rooted in shared values of excellence and community, has resulted in a series of innovative activations that have resonated well with Bulls fans.

At the heart of the partnership lies a mutual respect for craftsmanship and a commitment to supporting the local community. In the late summer of 2023, the two organizations unveiled their first joint venture: Snorting Bull Bourbon. A limited-edition, hand-bottled spirit crafted by Weldon Mills' award-winning distillers. Snorting Bull Bourbon quickly became a coveted item for fans and collectors alike.

Beyond the product collaborations, the Bulls and Weldon Mills demonstrated their dedication to giving back by donating $50,000 to a Gold Star family, an act of compassion that showcased the organizations' shared commitment to in honoring those who have served their country.

To enhance the fan experience at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, the Bulls and Weldon Mills created exclusive suite spaces that offer an intimate and upscale atmosphere, while the Weldon Mills Right Field Terrace provides a semi-private group space with stunning views of Bulls games.

Building upon the success of their initial ventures, the Bulls and Weldon Mills continued to innovate in 2024, with the release of Toros Sabrosa Blanco Tequila marking another significant milestone in their partnership. This limited-edition spirit, adorned with the iconic Toros Bravos Copa de la Diversión mark, further solidified the Bulls' iconic brand and alternate identities.

The Durham Bulls and Weldon Mills partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation, and by combining their strengths and leveraging their shared values, the two brands have created something truly unique in Minor League Baseball.

"We're excited to take home the MiLB Golden Bobblehead for Most Unique Partner Activation," said Bulls General Manager Tyler Parsons. "Weldon Mills has been a tremendous partner and they were in from day one on the concept for Snorting Bull Bourbon and Toros Sabrosa and we hope our fans get to enjoy these fun collaborations and we look forward to even more in the future."

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.