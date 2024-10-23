Durham Bulls Announce New Partnership with IIANC

October 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls today announced a partnership with the Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina ("IIANC") to promote safer driving across our communities.

The collaboration will combine the market leading reach of the Bulls across their in-stadium attendance as well as their social media following and IIANC's expertise in local driving conditions and the devastating effects of distracted driving.

"We're excited to build on our previous partnership and help Bulls fans drive safer" said Nick Bavin, Director of Business Development at CBC Sports. "2025 is set to be another stellar year at the DBAP between the Bulls, the return of the ACC Championship, Cosmic Baseball and a host of other special events and with the help of great partners such as IIANC we can ensure our fans drive safely when coming to see our events".

Aubie Knight, CEO of the Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina added "As the Durham Bulls consistently draw large crowds and engage a broad fan base, this partnership offers an incredible opportunity to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving. Together, we aim to educate our communities and promote safer driving habits across North Carolina."

The Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina is dedicated to empowering its nearly 1,000 Trusted Choice® independent insurance agency members across the state by providing the tools, resources, and solutions they need to succeed in today's insurance industry. As an unrelenting advocate and strategic business partner, IIANC represents agencies that offer clients a wider range of auto, home, business, life, and health coverages while delivering valuable guidance and advocacy. IIANC leads independent agencies toward a prosperous future by driving change, fostering innovation, and delivering cutting-edge solutions. For more information, visit www.iianc.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 23, 2024

Durham Bulls Announce New Partnership with IIANC - Durham Bulls

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.