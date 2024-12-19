Duluth Huskies Welcome New General Manager
December 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Duluth Huskies News Release
Herb Gibson was recently appointed as General Manager of the Duluth Huskies. Herb brings a combination of deep understanding for the game of baseball and a business minded approach to decision making to our Front Office.
Prior to joining us, Herb has a wealth of experience holding many key roles with a variety organizations. In regards to Youth Baseball, he has experience as the Orono Travel Director for 4 years, the Minnesota Twins Summer Instructor for 3 years and the Mahtomedi President for 6 years. Conjointly, Herb was In House Director and High School Coach at Mahtomedi for 4 years. Furthermore, a Baseball Club Owner at PHD for 10 years.
Aside from baseball, Herb belongs to a family of 5 including his 3 children and his lovely wife Jill.
Herb is "looking forward to improving the fan experience at Wade Stadium. We have a number of new events planning for our in game entertainment. Additionally, we are focused on shortening our concession wait times and congestion in the stadium concourse".
