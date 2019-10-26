Duluth Huskies Welcome a New Member to the Coaching Staff

Duluth, Minn. - Even without baseball, its been a busy couple of weeks for the Duluth Huskies. The player contracts keep coming in and its starting to feel like the team is taking shape. The highlight of this week was the signing of pitching coach Ryan McClaran. McClaran is a skilled former player and coach that has seen both sides of the game. The Huskies are excited to have him aboard for the 2020 season.

Before signing with the Huskies, McClaran spent time with both Murray State University and Missouri Baptist University as a pitching coach. McClaran's Missouri Baptist Spartan's pitching staff had a productive 2017 season. They ranked fifth in the country in strikeouts (511 in 61 games), had the countries save leader (Nick Vichio), and made an NAIA World Series appearance. On top of that, four of his pitchers went on to sign professional contracts.

His playing career was just as highly decorated. McClaran graduated from Whitney High School in Whitney, Texas. In 2007, he was a Texas state high school all-state pitcher and ranked 3r d in the state for strikeouts in division 3A. Ryan earned two USA Development team selections, one in 2005 and another in 2009. Feeling a longing to stay home, he started his college baseball career for Odessa College in Odessa, Texas where he was quickly named a captain. Ryan promptly earned a scholarship from Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis, Missouri. There, he made an NAIA World Series appearance. In fact, he is the only person to make the playoffs as both a player and coach in Missouri Baptist history.

McClaran has a plethora of baseball experience and knowledge. He has found success both as a player and coach at a high level. The Huskies have no doubt he will fit right into the system the Huskies are building here in Duluth.

McClaran has a plethora of baseball experience and knowledge. He has found success both as a player and coach at a high level. The Huskies have no doubt he will fit right into the system the Huskies are building here in Duluth.

