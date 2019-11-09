Duluth Huskies Broadcast Team Earns Recognition

Duluth, Minn -- The Duluth Huskies Baseball club is honored to be named the best broadcasting crew in the Northwoods League. This award was not won easily and is not taken lightly by the Broadcast team of the Duluth Huskies. The main two of the Broadcast Crew are Supervisor Shania Krause and Director Nathan Casanova.

The Huskies became aware of their winning while attending the Northwoods League early meetings in Rochester Mn. " When I saw our logo on the screen, I had to do a double-take," mentioned Greg Culver the General Manager of the Huskies. " It is something our team has been working towards since Broadcasting became apart of the league."

Culver was not the only one that was surprised. Shania Krause our Broadcast supervisor was ecstatic when she heard the news. "... it was almost a shock! I obviously didn't do this alone and I am very proud to share this achievement with my team... it is a true honor to be recognized this way by the league. Then of course came the reaction from her right-hand man Nathan. " ... a sense of fulfillment."

The entire Huskies Family is thrilled about this achievement. The broadcast team had big goals for the 2019 season that now became reality. Their hard work and determination did not go unnoticed. "I had a great crew that worked hard all summer. They invested their time and you could tell they were dedicated."

Huskies Fans this 2020 season don't forget to look on the sidelines and see the camera crew or lookup to the crow's nest (building on top of Wade Stadium) that becomes Shania and Nathan's second home during the season to truly see all the hard work that is put in behind the scenes of the Duluth Huskies

