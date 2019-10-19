Duluth Huskies Add Another Familiar Face to the 2020 Roster

Duluth, Minn -- The Duluth Huskies are proud to announce the return of Channy Ortiz from the 2019 team. Ortiz is a 5'9" 165-pound shortstop from Phoenix, Arizona where he attended Apollo High School in Glendale, Arizona.

Ortiz is now a Junior at Grand Canyon University. He made his college debut against TCU on February 17th, 2018. That same year, he started all three games in the Tony Gwynn Classic; recording two RBIs the first game, and a base hit in all three games. Ortiz chose Grand Canyon for the coaching staff and to "be part of the rise." Ortiz also spent a season with the Roughriders of Yavapai College in Prescott, AZ where he hit to the tune of .309 while going 19 for 22 on stolen bases.

His high school career was nothing short of a success with being a starter and captain three of his four years. Ortiz also made the All-State first team and all-section teams. In his three years at Apollo, he played in 94 games, posting 113 hits and 63 runs with a batting average of .394.

Ortiz comes from a baseball family with two brothers either playing themselves or coaching the sport. His older brother, Ernesto, played baseball at Grand Canyon from 2011-12 and is currently a coach at Ottawa University's Surprise, Arizona campus. Channy's other brother, Hector, played baseball at Arizona Christian University. His sister-in-law, Vanessa, played softball at Grand Canyon from 2011-12.

