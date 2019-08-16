Dueling Duo Piano Group Set to Return on Thursday, August 22
August 16, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release
LA CROSSE, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers are thrilled to welcome back the Dueling Duo piano group to the ballpark on Thursday, August 22nd for a night of fast-paced musical fun! Tickets start at just $10, and proceeds go to benefit the Holmen Community Center, thanks to Sue Mravik - Keller Williams and Town N Country Title.
The show will start at 6:30, and will feature veteran showmen Andy and Ryno bring an unstoppable energy with their all-request show. Bring your cash and open your wallets, as requests require a donation to the Holmen Community Center. Whether it's one of your all-time favorites or a mash-up of songs you might not thing go together, Andy and Ryno will show off their musical talent and incredible piano skills to rock your socks off from their face-to-face pianos on home plate.
GA tickets are available for just $10, while all-you-can-eat VIP tickets are available for $25. Visit our ticket website or call (608) 796-9553 to reserve your tickets today.
