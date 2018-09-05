Ducks Hand Bees Their Fifth Consecutive Loss

September 5, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(Central Islip, NY) - The Long Island Ducks (32-20, 62-53) defeated the New Britain Bees (23-28, 56-58) 6-2 at Bethpage Ballpark on Tuesday evening in the opener of a three-game midweek series in the Empire State.

New Britain starting pitcher Kyle Simon (8-8) was tagged with the loss after giving up six runs (five earned runs) on 11 hits in five and one-third innings pitched, walking one while striking out eight (matching a season-high) and tossing a wild pitch. In his Ducks debut, Long Island starting pitcher Brett Marshall (6-8) earned the win, allowing just one run on four hits in six innings on the mound, walking three and striking out seven along with a wild pitch thrown.

Long Island took a quick 2-0 advantage versus Simon in the bottom half of the first inning, with the second run of the frame coming across by way of an RBI base knock off the bat of David Washington that allowed Lew Ford to score after he doubled with one man down. The Flock opened up a 5-0 lead in the home half of the second, highlighted by a run-scoring triple by Jordany Valdespin, an RBI two-base hit from Ford, and a single produced by Taylor Ard that plated Ford. New Britain got to within 5-1 in the top of the sixth thanks to a wild pitch thrown by Marshall that enabled Deibinson Romero to hustle down the line from third base after Romero led off with a free pass, advanced to second on a base hit from Jason Rogers and move over to third following a Jovan Rosa fly ball to Daniel Fields in deep centerfield. The Bees cut the deficit to 6-2 in the top of the seventh when Angelo Songco drove in Darren Ford with a single as Ford began the two-out rally with a double right over the third base bag and into the left field corner. The visitors would not add any more runs to the scoreboard on this night as the Long Island bullpen duo of Logan Ondrusek and Ashur Tolliver retired six of the seven batters they faced in the final two innings of the matchup, striking out four in the process as Long Island tallied 11 punchouts overall, giving New Britain's offense 49 total strikeouts during their current five-game losing streak as the boys from the Hardware City have now dropped eight of their last nine contests. Rogers and Rosa each had a pair of hits in the losing effort. Photo provided courtesy of Joe Doll.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium to begin their final homestand of the regular season on Friday, September 7th when they welcome in the 2018 First Half Freedom Division Champion Sugar Land Skeeters for a three-game weekend series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be another Fat Tire Friday in the Hardware City. Enjoy an ice cold beer with the Bees! All Fat Tire Belgian Ale Drafts are available for just five dollars at any concession stand.

