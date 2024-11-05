Drop Any Questions in the Chat @SanDiegoLegion #mlr2024 #rugby
November 5, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
San Diego Legion YouTube Video
• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...
Major League Rugby Stories from November 5, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Legion Stories
- San Diego Legion Appoints John Manenti as New Head Coach
- MLR Final on Aug 4 at 1:00 p.m. Looking to Break Attendance Record Held by SD Legion
- Legion Community Foundation July 17 Event with All Blacks & Flying Fijians to Benefit Imagine Rugby
- SD Legion/Major League Rugby Deliver a Stunning Skyworx Drone Show at Big Bay Boom
- San Diego and Harvey Hoping to Maintain Momentum