Dragons to Conduct Auditions for Green Team, Mascot Performers, On-Field Hosts on November 2

DAYTON, OH - The Dayton Dragons will conduct auditions for several professional entertainment positions with the team on Saturday, November 2 at Fifth Third Field.

The Dragons will hold auditions for the "Green Team," on-field entertainment hosts, and mascot performers for the 2020 season. The Dragons are seeking fun, energetic, and enthusiastic performers for these positions.

What is the Green Team?

The Green Team is the Dragons' professional entertainment staff and its members facilitate all in-game skits at Fifth Third Field during Dragons games and other special events. The members of the Green Team are the backbone to the Dragons entertainment production and are responsible for welcoming fans to the ballpark; selecting and preparing contestants for skits; interacting with Dragons mascots and on-field hosts; dancing on the dugout; and shooting t-shirts to the fans in the seats.

On-Field Host

The Dragons on-field hosts serve as the emcees of the entire entertainment show that takes place during inning breaks at Dragons home games. The hosts introduce contestants, skits, and contests and provide personality and enthusiasm.

Mascot Performers

The Dragons' two primary mascots, Heater and Gem, are the central characters and most visible entertainers at the ballpark. They are part of nearly every skit and constantly interact with fans as they visit various areas of the ballpark. Mascots also make appearances within the community outside of Dragons games.

Individuals can audition for any or all of the positions. Interested applicants MUST register for an audition time at DaytonDragons.com/jobs. Auditions will include dancing, improvisation, and interview questions. Persons should dress comfortably. A professional résumé with references is required. Candidates must be at least 16 years old on January 1, 2020.

