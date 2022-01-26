Dozer Park to Host Concert for the City on July 2

Peoria, IL-- The Peoria Chiefs, in conjunction with the Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service, First Baptist Church of Peoria, and Connect Church of Washington, are teaming up to present a Concert for the City on Saturday, July 2.

Peoria native Victor Solomon will be joined by Jordan Feliz, a top-selling Christian pop artist, whose 2015 song "The River," reached the top spot on Billboard Magazine's Christian Airplay chart. A fireworks show will follow the concert. Gates open at 6:00 p.m., with Solomon taking the stage at 6:30 p.m. Feliz will perform at approximately 7:30 p.m.

A 2017 graduate of Peoria High School, Solomon burst onto the national scene last year, when he finished fifth on NBC's "The Voice." This will mark his second performance at Dozer Park, after he performed the national anthem at a Chiefs game last season.

Feliz plays a folk rock/soul style of Christian pop. He was named the New Artist of the Year at the 2016 GMA Dove Awards. Feliz has released four studio albums, including "Future," which served as Billboard's top Christian album the week of April 7, 2018.

General admission tickets start at $25. For larger groups, the concourse party areas will be available. Tickets for the concourse areas are $30 per person, with a capacity limit of 40 people. The first base party deck, which can accommodate up to 75 guests, and the third base party deck, which can welcome 100 patrons, will also be available for purchase. Tickets for both party decks start at $35 per person. Additionally, Dozer Park's 18 luxury suites are available for rental.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service, a local not-for-profit dedicated to empowering families by giving them hope and a path for prosperity.

"Peoria Friendship House is honored to carry out our mission by hosting The Concert for the City, a Christian concert held later this summer," said Marcellus Sommerville, CEO of the Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service. "Music connects families, cultivates communities and strengthens spiritual connections by bringing people together and promoting unity within."

Jason Mott, General Manager of the Peoria Chiefs, is excited to team up with the local organization.

"I served on the Friendship House board for the last six years, and I've seen their work up close," Mott said. "They truly provide a 'hand up' to the Peoria community. We're very pleased to host this concert at Dozer Park."

Tickets for the event will go live Thursday, January 27 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting https://www.milb.com/peoria/events/concerts

