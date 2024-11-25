Down East Bird Dawgs Lock in TJ White as Hitting Coach

November 25, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release







KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs, along with the Frontier League, an MLB Partner League, are excited to announce the hiring of TJ White as the team's Hitting Coach for the inaugural 2025 season!

TJ White, a Las Vegas native, has over a decade of experience in the baseball world. White played collegiate baseball at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas for three years and was drafted in 2014 to the Minnesota Twins Organization, where he played 5 seasons in the minor leagues. During that time, he played for the Double-A Affiliate, the Chattanooga Lookouts, where he and the team went on to win the Southern League Championship title in 2017.

White continued his baseball career in Quebec City, playing for four years with the Capitales, a Frontier League team. In his final year with the team, he earned the role of player coach for his continued leadership in the clubhouse. White's contributions to the Capitales helped lead the team to back-to-back Frontier League Championships in 2022 and 2023.

"TJ will bring experience and leadership to the Bird Dawgs clubhouse," said Brett Wellman, Field Manager of the Down East Bird Dawgs. "We are all very excited to have him play a vital role in the development of the Bird Dawgs team for the 2025 season."

White is looking forward to bringing his knowledge and years of professional experience to the Down East Bird Dawgs for their inaugural 2025 season!

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from November 25, 2024

Down East Bird Dawgs Lock in TJ White as Hitting Coach - Down East Bird Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.