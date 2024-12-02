Down East Bird Dawgs Appoint Reggie Harris as Pitching Coach

KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs, along with the Frontier League, an MLB Partner League, are thrilled to announce the hiring of Reggie Harris as the team's Pitching Coach for the inaugural 2025 season!

Harris is a former professional baseball middle relief pitcher, who played in Major League Baseball (MLB) from 1990 to 1999. He was drafted 26 th overall in the first round of the 1987 MLB draft. Harris went on to play for the Oakland Athletics from 1990-91, Boston Red Sox in 1996, Philadelphia Phillies in 1997, Houston Astros in 1998, and the Milwaukee Brewers in 1999. Harris batted and threw right-handed. Throughout his six-season career, Harris posted a 2-3 record with a 4.91 earned run average in 86 appearances, including 95 strikeouts, 81 walks, 28 games finished, and 121.0 innings of work.

Harris began his coaching career with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in 2012. In 2015, Harris was hired as pitching coach for the Sussex County Miners of the Frontier League, before moving on to the Gastonia Honey Hunters of the Atlantic League. In 2018, he served as the pitching coach of the Indy League Chicago Dogs and in 2021, Harris was hired as pitching coach for the Gastonia Honey Hunters of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Harris also spent time coaching for the Staten Island FerryHawks of the Atlantic League and the Lake Country DockHounds in the American Association League for the 2023 season.

"We are all thrilled to have Reggie join the Bird Dawgs as our Pitching Coach for the 2025 season," said Brett Wellman, Field Manager of the Down East Bird Dawgs. "Reggie has decades of experience from his time playing in the MLB and his 10+ years coaching professional baseball. He will be a natural leader for the clubhouse this season."

Harris is excited to bring his talent, understanding and decades of professional experience to the Down East Bird Dawgs for their inaugural 2025 season!

